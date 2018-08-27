UHD to Offer Saturday Bachelor’s Degree Programs - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Community Colleges,More headlines,News,News Round up |

UHD to Offer Saturday Bachelor’s Degree Programs

August 27, 2018 | :
by

Beginning this fall, the University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) will launch two new bachelor’s programs offered on Saturday’s as a flexible learning opportunity for students with family, work or other commitments during the weekday, school officials said.

UHD’s Saturday Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences (BAAS) or Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programs will be held in the Shea Street Building and will allow students to complete 12 hours each semester.

“These weekend degree programs reflect a commitment to student success from both UHD and its community college partners,” said Daniel Villanueva Jr., assistant vice president for Enrollment Management. “We’re responding to the needs of our community and students. Programs, such as UHD’s Saturday degrees, complement similar offerings at HCC and Lone Star College to ensure students have opportunities to make a smooth transition from a community college into our university.”

UHD developed the Saturday degree programs in consultation with Houston Community College. HCC students have the opportunity to transfer into UHD’s BAAS or BBA programs as long as they meet program credit and prerequisite requirements in math, accounting and economics for the BBA.

The programs are also open to non-HCC students who meet UHD’s admissions requirements and who have completed program prerequisites.

The BAAS degree’s coursework will include focuses in human resources, budgeting, administration, project administration and other topics relevant to workforce needs, while the BBA program will prepare students for entry into the business community, officials said.

Tiffany Pennamon can be reached at tpennamon@diverseeducation.com. You can follow her on Twitter @tiffanypennamon.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 San Jacinto College Students Get Free Online Textbooks and ‘Aid Like a Paycheck’ As a contender for the 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, San Jacinto College’s efforts around student success have gone beyond the traditional means of access, affordability and completion. Through the Pasadena, Texas-based school...
Study: Black and Hispanic Students Get Lower Return on Higher Ed Investment Black and Hispanic graduates would have received 1 million more bachelor’s degrees between 2013 and 2015 if the share of their credentials were at parity with their White peers, according to a recent analysis by Center for American Progress. Black...
Houston Community College Student Arrested for Making Terrorist Threat HOUSTON – A 21-year-old student at Houston Community College has been arrested in connection with a shooting threat at the school last weekend. Luis Antonio Rivera faces a felony charge for allegedly making a terrorist threat, according to the Har...
Community College Classes Resume After Shooting Threat HOUSTON - Houston Community College Central Campus will reopen for business as usual Wednesday after it was closed Monday and Tuesday while authorities investigated a shooting threat made on social media over the weekend. Finals will resume as sch...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director for College and Career Advising University of Oregon - Eugene - OR
Assistant Professor in History - Pre-Modern China New York University Arts and Science
Assistant Professor of Anthropology Baylor University
Dean of the Frank W. and Sue Mayborn School University of North Texas
Vice President for Enrollment Management The University of Toledo
Director, GLBT Center NC State University
Accreditation and Assessment Specialist University of Richmond
Student Success Technology Manager Front Range Community College - Westminster, CO

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/06/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/16/2018

Academic Kickoff
Issue Date: 09/20/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/30/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Should all college students be required to engage in volunteerism before graduation?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>