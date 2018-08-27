UHD to Offer Saturday Bachelor’s Degree Programs

Beginning this fall, the University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) will launch two new bachelor’s programs offered on Saturday’s as a flexible learning opportunity for students with family, work or other commitments during the weekday, school officials said.
UHD’s Saturday Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences (BAAS) or Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programs will be held in the Shea Street Building and will allow students to complete 12 hours each semester.
“These weekend degree programs reflect a commitment to student success from both UHD and its community college partners,” said Daniel Villanueva Jr., assistant vice president for Enrollment Management. “We’re responding to the needs of our community and students. Programs, such as UHD’s Saturday degrees, complement similar offerings at HCC and Lone Star College to ensure students have opportunities to make a smooth transition from a community college into our university.”
UHD developed the Saturday degree programs in consultation with Houston Community College. HCC students have the opportunity to transfer into UHD’s BAAS or BBA programs as long as they meet program credit and prerequisite requirements in math, accounting and economics for the BBA.
The programs are also open to non-HCC students who meet UHD’s admissions requirements and who have completed program prerequisites.
The BAAS degree’s coursework will include focuses in human resources, budgeting, administration, project administration and other topics relevant to workforce needs, while the BBA program will prepare students for entry into the business community, officials said.
Tiffany Pennamon can be reached at tpennamon@diverseeducation.com. You can follow her on Twitter @tiffanypennamon.
Should all college students be required to engage in volunteerism before graduation?
View Results