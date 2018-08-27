Report: Increased Percentage of Male Students in NJ Colleges - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Campus Climate,More headlines,News,News Round up |

Report: Increased Percentage of Male Students in NJ Colleges

August 27, 2018 | :
by

The proportion of men attending colleges and universities in and around New Jersey is vastly increasing – something the state hasn’t seen in decades.

The percentage of male students in the state rose at 55 of the more well-known colleges in New Jersey from 2006-2016 and decreased at 30 institutions, according to federal education data.

“The change helped boost the overall proportion of men in those schools from 43.1 percent to 45.7 percent, one of the biggest shifts among the nation’s 50 states during a time when the figure nationally rose from 42.7 percent to 43.6 percent,” NorthJersey.com reported.

The site also reported that the New Jersey institutions that attained more men in recent years were “mostly-two year colleges” as well as some of the smallest schools in the state: Georgian Court University, a 2,300-student Roman Catholic liberal arts school founded by the Sisters of Mercy that was traditionally all women; Eastwick College, a 1,400-student nursing school in Nutley, Ramsey and Hackensack; and Raritan Valley, Warren County and Sussex County community colleges” all boast an increase in the number of male states. .

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 For Many, HBCU Mergers and Closures Are Not an Option Colleges and universities will be trumpeting their horns over the next few months, celebrating the beginning of another school year filled with lots of promise and anticipation for many among administrators, teachers, behind-the-scenes staffers and s...
Things an HBCU Enrollment Manager Must Know After nearly a decade of mistakes, experimentation and progress, it is very clear that the role of the enrollment manager, especially at a historically Black college or university (HBCU), requires a reservoir of energy, fortitude and patience. In add...
Standardized Tests Now Optional at Indiana School Students who want to go to college but don’t perform well on standardized tests – or just hate taking them – might be delighted by a new policy at an Indiana school. Ball State University in Muncie has become the first public four-year university ...
Benedict College’s Bold Move to Lower Tuition: Ask Us ‘Why Not?’ A Bold Look at National Trends Alicia is a rising junior at Benedict College, who upon realizing that her parents could no longer afford her tuition, had just began giving up hope and looking at other options for her future. Imagine the sheer deli...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director for College and Career Advising University of Oregon - Eugene - OR
Assistant Professor in History - Pre-Modern China New York University Arts and Science
Assistant Professor of Anthropology Baylor University
Dean of the Frank W. and Sue Mayborn School University of North Texas
Vice President for Enrollment Management The University of Toledo
Director, GLBT Center NC State University
Accreditation and Assessment Specialist University of Richmond
Student Success Technology Manager Front Range Community College - Westminster, CO

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/06/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/16/2018

Academic Kickoff
Issue Date: 09/20/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/30/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Should all college students be required to engage in volunteerism before graduation?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>