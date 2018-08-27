Report: Increased Percentage of Male Students in NJ Colleges

The proportion of men attending colleges and universities in and around New Jersey is vastly increasing – something the state hasn’t seen in decades.
The percentage of male students in the state rose at 55 of the more well-known colleges in New Jersey from 2006-2016 and decreased at 30 institutions, according to federal education data.
“The change helped boost the overall proportion of men in those schools from 43.1 percent to 45.7 percent, one of the biggest shifts among the nation’s 50 states during a time when the figure nationally rose from 42.7 percent to 43.6 percent,” NorthJersey.com reported.
The site also reported that the New Jersey institutions that attained more men in recent years were “mostly-two year colleges” as well as some of the smallest schools in the state: Georgian Court University, a 2,300-student Roman Catholic liberal arts school founded by the Sisters of Mercy that was traditionally all women; Eastwick College, a 1,400-student nursing school in Nutley, Ramsey and Hackensack; and Raritan Valley, Warren County and Sussex County community colleges” all boast an increase in the number of male states. .
