Bob Jones University to Cut 50 Jobs After Overshooting Budget

South Carolina’s Bob Jones University (BJU) announced in a statement that it’s cutting its staff by 50 people after it came up $4.5 million short in its budget.
BJU, a Christian university located in Greenville said the overshoot comes from “increased health care costs and a larger demand for student scholarships,” university spokesman Randy Page said in an emailed statement to The State.
The institution let go faculty in academic programs that “have more faculty than needed” and the other let-go’s affected IT, facilities and administrative assistants, effective immediately.
Page told The State that it looked at the cuts as “reallocating resources to growth potential”.
BJU has been known as a university for religious, conservative figures. In 2015, the school received visits from both then-Republican presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz and GOP candidate Ben Carson.
