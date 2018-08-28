University of Illinois to Offer Free Tuition to Qualified In-State Students - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

University of Illinois to Offer Free Tuition to Qualified In-State Students

August 28, 2018 | :
by

On Monday, the University of Illinois announced it will begin offering eight semesters of free tuition and fees to eligible in-state students whose family income is below $61,000 annually. Depending on the student’s major, the offer will be worth at least $15,000.

The initiative, titled “Illinois Commitment” is an effort aimed at encouraging talented students from seeking their college education outside of Illinois.

“We want to move to a paradigm where people are no longer debating about whether they can afford to apply to Illinois, to one where they have resolved they can’t afford not to apply and enroll at this university,” said university Chancellor Robert Jones.

Illinois Commitment will initially cost $4 million and will be supported through a combination of “institutional, federal and state aid, including Pell Grants and Monetary Award Program grants,” according to Fox 32 Chicago.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Administrators: VCU Students Expect Diversity As a result of its various programs and initiatives that make diversity and inclusion a top priority on campus, Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) has been ranked as one of Diverse’s Top 100 institutions for minority students enrolled in undergra...
Diversity and Inclusion at the Core of UW Experience The University of Washington, Seattle campus has made steady gains in supporting the success of its underrepresented minority students, says university officials, noting that the institution has been selected as one of Diverse’s Top 100 institutions ...
Ben Jealous Pushes Free Tuition Plan to Include DREAMers Ben Jealous Ben Jealous, the Democratic candidate for governor in Maryland has announced a plan to expand his free tuition community college plan to include DREAMers, or undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children. “This ...
Installing Collaborative Spaces Increased Retention at NMSU Engineering As we begin another academic year, it is important to remember during the beginning-of-semester excitement that many students will not be returning to campus to complete their studies. Retention can be a problem for universities, specifically for tho...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director for College and Career Advising University of Oregon - Eugene - OR
Assistant Professor in History - Pre-Modern China New York University Arts and Science
Assistant Professor of Anthropology Baylor University
Dean of the Frank W. and Sue Mayborn School University of North Texas
Vice President for Enrollment Management The University of Toledo
Director, GLBT Center NC State University
Accreditation and Assessment Specialist University of Richmond
Student Success Technology Manager Front Range Community College - Westminster, CO

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/06/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/16/2018

Academic Kickoff
Issue Date: 09/20/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/30/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Should all college students be required to engage in volunteerism before graduation?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>