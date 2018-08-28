On Monday, the University of Illinois announced it will begin offering eight semesters of free tuition and fees to eligible in-state students whose family income is below $61,000 annually. Depending on the student’s major, the offer will be worth at least $15,000.
The initiative, titled “Illinois Commitment” is an effort aimed at encouraging talented students from seeking their college education outside of Illinois.
“We want to move to a paradigm where people are no longer debating about whether they can afford to apply to Illinois, to one where they have resolved they can’t afford not to apply and enroll at this university,” said university Chancellor Robert Jones.
Illinois Commitment will initially cost $4 million and will be supported through a combination of “institutional, federal and state aid, including Pell Grants and Monetary Award Program grants,” according to Fox 32 Chicago.
