Shalala Wins Democratic Nomination for Florida House Seat - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Shalala Wins Democratic Nomination for Florida House Seat

August 29, 2018 | :
by

Dr. Donna E. Shalala, a former university administrator and President Clinton’s cabinet secretary, is one step closer to a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after beating Florida state Rep. David Richardson in the Democrat primary on Tuesday. 

Dr. Donna E. Shalala

In her first run for elected office, Shalala, 77, is angling for the 27th District seat vacated by the retiring Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a Republican. Political observers are watching the contest closely because the district traditionally has voted Republican and is trending Democratic. Voters in the district went for Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, and Democrat Hillary Clinton won there by 20 percentage points in her failed presidential bid against Donald Trump in 2016. 

Other contests are drawing attention to the Sunshine State as Democrats try to reach majority numbers in the House and Senate and Republicans try to retain control of both chambers in November’s mid-term elections.

Meanwhile, Andrew Gillum, the African-American mayor of Tallahassee, won the Democratic nomination for governor and will face off against Trump-backed Republican nominee Ron DeSantis, R-Fla. in November.

After serving as Secretary of Health and Human Services during all eight years of President Bill Clinton’s administration, Shalala went on to become chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Madison and then president of the University of Miami from 2001 through 2015, when she was named chief executive officer of the Clinton Foundation. She currently serves as Trustee Professor of Political Science and Health Policy at the University of Miami. 

Shalala, who formally declared her candidacy in March, has lived in Coral Gables and Pinecrest for 17 years. The Cleveland native was one of the first Peace Corps volunteers and has a bachelor’s degree from Western College for Women and a Ph.D. from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University. 

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Trump’s Former Lawyer Plead Guilty On Eight Charges Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, plead guilty on Tuesday to breaking campaign finance laws and committing tax evasion. According to legal observers, at least one of the campaign finance crimes Cohen committed appeare...
Manafort Found Guilty on Eight Counts of Financial Crimes Paul Manafort, former campaign chairman to President Donald Trump, was found guilty on eight counts of financial crimes. However, jurors couldn’t reach a verdict on 10 charges, so Judge T.S. Ellis declared a mistrial on those counts. Five of the c...
First Family of Edward Waters College Donates $25,000 In the latest instance of presidential philanthropy, Edward Waters College’s (EWC) president and first lady gave $25,000 to establish their EWC Professional and Scholarly Development Fund (PSDF). The presidential gift from Dr. and Mrs. A. Zachary ...
Building Student Satisfaction, Presidents Move in, Dine in and Workout College presidents around the country are gearing up to welcome their students to campus in innovative ways this fall. For many institutional leaders, opportunities to engage with students have increasingly become a priority to improve customer servi...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director for College and Career Advising University of Oregon - Eugene - OR
Assistant Professor in History - Pre-Modern China New York University Arts and Science
Assistant Professor of Anthropology Baylor University
Dean of the Frank W. and Sue Mayborn School University of North Texas
Vice President for Enrollment Management The University of Toledo
Director, GLBT Center NC State University
Accreditation and Assessment Specialist University of Richmond
Student Success Technology Manager Front Range Community College - Westminster, CO

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/06/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/16/2018

Academic Kickoff
Issue Date: 09/20/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/30/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Should all college students be required to engage in volunteerism before graduation?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>