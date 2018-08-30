American College Students’ Usage of Marijuana Is Highest It’s Been In Three Decades - Higher Education


American College Students’ Usage of Marijuana Is Highest It’s Been In Three Decades

According to the annual “Monitoring the Future: National Survey Results on Drug Use”study, the use of marijuana among college students across America was at the highest level in 2016 and 2017 than in the past three decades.

The study is conducted by a team of University of Michigan research professors and was funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, and has been tracking substance use in U.S. college students and noncollege individuals of the same age group since 1980.

Regular use of marijuana is defined as being used on 20 or more instances in the previous 30 days. In 2017, 4.4 percent of college students regularly used the substance, the study reported.

In the same year, 38 percent of full-time student’s aged 19-22 attending higher ed institutions said they used marijuana at least once in the previous year, and 21 percent used the substance at least once in the last 30 days.

