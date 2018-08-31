Michael Steele Appointed Brown Faculty Fellow - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |
by

Conservative political commentator and former chair of the Republican National Committee, Michael Steele, has been appointed as a faculty fellow at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University.

Michael Steele

“Michael Steele has had an extraordinary and ongoing career spanning law, business, politics, public service and journalism,” said Edward Steinfeld, director of the Watson Institute. “As everyone knows who has read his work and seen him on television, he is deeply insightful about politics and public affairs. Moreover, he is committed to open, respectful and spirited dialogue across the political spectrum.”

As a faculty fellow, Steele will co-host two public events with Brown alumnus and current Democratic National Committee chair, Tom Perez. Steele will offer commentary and analysis regarding the 2018 midterm elections that will occur in November, according to Brown University News.

He will also lead a not-for-credit group seminar called “The Dismantling and Rebranding of American Politics” that will be offered in five sessions to students for the fall semester. The seminar will analyze methods used by political parties to win elections and how today’s politics is changing the Republican and Democratic parties.

“Just when you think you know everything there is about American politics, along comes Donald Trump,” said Steele. “So, it has become essential to understand the why and how of one of the most volatile periods in America’s political history. I’m excited that the Watson Institute has offered me the opportunity to provide students a front-row seat to some perspectives they may not otherwise appreciate about our culture, our politics and themselves,” he added.

Steele received a bachelor’s degree in international studies from Johns Hopkins University and a J.D. from Georgetown University Law School.

Monica Levitan can be reached at mlevitan@diverseeducation.com. 

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Morgan State Hires Husband-Wife Academic Duo 'Tis the season for new faculty to begin their appointments on college campuses, and for Morgan State University (MSU), that includes husband and wife duo – Dr. Willie S. Rockward and his wife, Professor Michelle L. Rockward. Dr. Rockward will ser...
Howard University Taps Donna Brazile for Endowed Chair Howard University has announced the appointment of influential and veteran political strategist Donna Brazile, former interim chair of the Democratic National Committee, to a post as an Endowed Chair in Public Policy. Brazile, who has a long histo...
Brian Murphy Set National Standard for Inclusion Only the third president in the history of De Anza College, Dr. Brian Murphy has set a national standard not only for educational excellence, but also for a comprehensive commitment to social justice. During his tenure, he’s promoted initiatives to r...
Survey Explores College Students’ Beliefs, Activism Nearly six in 10 college students would protest publicly for a cause they care about, according to a survey conducted over the last three weeks that highlighted college students’ beliefs surrounding political, social and environmental issues. The ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director for College and Career Advising University of Oregon - Eugene - OR
Assistant Professor in History - Pre-Modern China New York University Arts and Science
Assistant Professor of Anthropology Baylor University
Dean of the Frank W. and Sue Mayborn School University of North Texas
Vice President for Enrollment Management The University of Toledo
Director, GLBT Center NC State University
Accreditation and Assessment Specialist University of Richmond
Student Success Technology Manager Front Range Community College - Westminster, CO

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/06/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/16/2018

Academic Kickoff
Issue Date: 09/20/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/30/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Should all college students be required to engage in volunteerism before graduation?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>