Conservative political commentator and former chair of the Republican National Committee, Michael Steele, has been appointed as a faculty fellow at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University.
Michael Steele
“Michael Steele has had an extraordinary and ongoing career spanning law, business, politics, public service and journalism,” said Edward Steinfeld, director of the Watson Institute. “As everyone knows who has read his work and seen him on television, he is deeply insightful about politics and public affairs. Moreover, he is committed to open, respectful and spirited dialogue across the political spectrum.”
As a faculty fellow, Steele will co-host two public events with Brown alumnus and current Democratic National Committee chair, Tom Perez. Steele will offer commentary and analysis regarding the 2018 midterm elections that will occur in November, according to Brown University News.
He will also lead a not-for-credit group seminar called “The Dismantling and Rebranding of American Politics” that will be offered in five sessions to students for the fall semester. The seminar will analyze methods used by political parties to win elections and how today’s politics is changing the Republican and Democratic parties.
“Just when you think you know everything there is about American politics, along comes Donald Trump,” said Steele. “So, it has become essential to understand the why and how of one of the most volatile periods in America’s political history. I’m excited that the Watson Institute has offered me the opportunity to provide students a front-row seat to some perspectives they may not otherwise appreciate about our culture, our politics and themselves,” he added.
Steele received a bachelor’s degree in international studies from Johns Hopkins University and a J.D. from Georgetown University Law School.
