Texas State University Dance Team Faces Backlash for Inauguration Plans :

by Associated Press

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The Texas State University’s Strutters dance team has disabled some of its social media accounts after receiving backlash for agreeing to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural parade.

The Strutters announced Wednesday that they were honored to accept the invitation to perform at the January parade in Washington, D.C. By Friday, The Austin American-Statesman reported that the group’s Twitter account had been deactivated.

The newspaper reports that users had been blocked for comments protesting the decision to perform at the events. Representatives of the group could not be reached for comment Friday.

Artists and performers such as Elton John and KISS have publicly turned down invitations to perform at the January inauguration events.