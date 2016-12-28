Washington State University Seeks Funds for Engineering Courses - Higher Education



Washington State University Seeks Funds for Engineering Courses

December 28, 2016
by Associated Press

EVERETT, Wash. — Washington State University’s efforts to boost enrollment in engineering courses at its Everett campus has hit a snag.

The Daily Herald reports WSU asked Gov. Jay Inslee to set aside money in his budget proposal to pay for added enrollment slots but the governor didn’t fulfill the request in the two-year, $46.7 billion spending plan he released earlier this month.

University leaders now will press lawmakers in hopes of securing dollars in the budgets that the state House and Senate will produce in the 2017 legislative session.

Inslee spokesman Chase Gallagher says the governor doesn’t oppose WSU’s expansion plans in Everett but chose to direct new dollars into other higher education priorities such as freezing tuition and providing financial aid.

