University of Wyoming Eyes Increasing Transfer Students to Boost Enrollment

December 29, 2016 | :
by Associated Press

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming is looking to boost enrollment by increasing transfer students.

The Laramie Boomerang reports that Outreach School Interim Dean Alyson Hagy said at a public listening session regarding the school’s five-year strategic plan that there’s been a considerable dip in the number of transfer students attending UW in recent years.

Transfer student numbers peaked in 2010 with 1,159, but that number steadily dropped before bottoming out in 2015 at 930. Of 12,366 students accounted for on the fall 2016, 967 were new transfer students.

Though UW’s student population has been adequate for its size, UW President Laurie Nichols says enrollment for the last nine years has been flat, with little to no growth.

Hagy says UW needs to focus on recruiting from community colleges across the state.

