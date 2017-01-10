University of Kansas Professor’s Lawsuit Alleges Anti-German Discrimination - Higher Education



Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Diversity,More headlines,News Round up,Women |

University of Kansas Professor’s Lawsuit Alleges Anti-German Discrimination

January 10, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A University of Kansas assistant professor is claiming in a federal lawsuit she faced anti-German discrimination and a hostile work environment that eventually led to her being told she would lose her job at the end of this school year.

In a federal lawsuit filed Friday, Catherine Joritz said students in the Department of Film and Media wrote anonymous critical evaluations with anti-German comments, including accusing her of being a Nazi sympathizer, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.

Joritz is an American but taught in Germany for 30 years before returning to the U.S. She accepted a tenure-track assistant professor job in the film studies department in 2012. She said a basic video course she taught for the first time in 2014 was criticized by the students in her evaluations.

In the evaluations, the students accused Joritz of being a Nazi sympathizer and said she “drove us nuts frequently mispronouncing well-known words,” and claimed Joritz “talked about Germany all the time,” according to the lawsuit. The student evaluations hurt Joritz’s ability to receive pay raises and continued employment, the lawsuit said.

Joritz said in the lawsuit that she asked faculty members and administrators several times to have the negative comments removed from her permanent record but the request was rejected.

During a tenure-track committee review in the 2014-2015 school year, one of the committee members cited Joritz’s German background as a reason for the negative student comments, saying she had difficulty in adjusting her communication and teaching skills.

In May, the university sent Joritz a letter that she would not be reappointed to her position because her research record demonstrated “insufficient progress toward tenure, warranting non-reappointment.”

Related:  Education Champion George Miller to Retire from Congress

According to the lawsuit, she received good evaluations and pay raises until last year.

Joritz filed a similar lawsuit against the university last summer in Douglas County District Court.

Joritz, who is representing herself in both lawsuits, is seeking reinstatement and to the Hall Center for the Humanities Creative Fellowship she was awarded in 2016. She is also seeking any relief the court might find appropriate. Her animated short film, “Zapf Dingbats — A Tribute to Hermann Zapf,” was presented at the 62nd International Short Film Festival in Germany.

University spokesman Joe Monaco declined to comment on the pending litigation.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Ex-student Loses Legal Challenge in Sexual Misconduct Case ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A judge has ruled in favor of the University of Michigan in a lawsuit by a former student who says his rights were violated during the disciplinary process for alleged sexual misconduct. Attorney Deborah Gordon says the man, ide...
Maryland Governor Hogan Proposes Tuition and Student Loan Relief Tuition increases next fall at Maryland’s public colleges and universities would be capped at 2 percent, and student loan interest would become fully deductible on many people's state tax returns under proposals Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday. ...
House Democrats, Teachers Unions Rally Against Betsy DeVos Nomination WASHINGTON — Casting her as the “antithesis” to public education, House Democrats — joined by the leaders of the nation’s two largest teacher unions — on Tuesday called for the Senate to block the nomination of Betsy DeVos as President-elect Donald T...
Rodriguez: The Miscounted of 2016 and False Media Narrative of Police Abuse On Dec. 12, 2016, as 73-year-old Francisco Serna stepped outside of his house and walked across the street toward seven armed Bakersfield, Calif., police officers, he was felled by 7 bullets, fired by one of them. While police thought that Serna had ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Assistant Professor of Interior Design
Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design
Assistant Specialist in Cooperative Extension in Aquaculture in the Department of Animal Science
University of California, Davis
Associate Dean
Western Washington University
The Evergreen State College
Teacher Education – 2 positions
Assistant Professor
Southern Methodisst University
Vice Provost for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion
Vanderbilt University
Assistant Profesor of Music History
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Personnel Assistant
Binghamton University
Chief Diversity Officer & Assoc. VP for Diversity
Whitworth University
Science Faculty Mentor
Woodrow Wilson Academy of Teaching and Learning
Open Rank Faculty in Dynamic Systems & Control
Virginia Tech

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Intercollegiate Athletics
Issue Date: 01/12/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 12/22/2016

Emerging Scholars
Issue Date: 01/26/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 01/05/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Has Obama administration had a positive impact on the state of higher ed?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>