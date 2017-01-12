2017 Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs - Higher Education



2017 Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs

January 12, 2017 | :
by Diverse Staff

The University of Vermont and the University of West Georgia are among the 2017 Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs, making them the only schools designated as such for each of the four years the report has been in existence.

011317_WorkThe complete findings, to be published in the March 23 edition of Diverse: Issues In Higher Educations, are the result of a partnership with the Center for Higher Education Enterprise (CHEE) at The Ohio State University and the American College Personnel Association (ACPA)—College Student Educators International.

With a focus on workplace diversity, staffing practices and the work environment, the CHEE research team used a web-based survey approach to examine categories such as family friendliness, salary/benefits, and professional development opportunities.

The list of 18 most promising places to work in student affairs (in alphabetical order):

 

  • Bellarmine University
  • California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo
  • California State University, Channel Islands
  • College of William & Mary
  • Hofstra University
  • Indiana University Southeast
  • Lynn University
  • Miami University
  • The Ohio State University
  • Olivet College
  • Rutgers University-New Brunswick
  • Saint Louis University
  • Shepherd University
  • Stony Brook University
  • University of North Carolina at Wilmington
  • University of Vermont
  • University of West Georgia
  • Virginia Tech
