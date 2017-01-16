Ex-Western Washington University Student Gets Probation in Racial Threat Case :

by Associated Press

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A former Washington state college student who allegedly wrote “let’s lynch her” on a social media post concerning a student leader at Western Washington University will spend six months on probation.

The Bellingham Herald reports 20-year-old Tysen Campbell was sentenced Thursday. If Campbell completes probation successfully, he won’t have a felony on his record.

Charging papers show Campbell’s comment was made in response to a comment by WWU Associated Students President Belina Seare on Facebook in which she called college students “baby KKK” in November 2015.

Documents say Campbell admitted he made the post and that he deleted it soon after. The post caused administrators to cancel classes for a day.

Campbell acknowledged he knew what lynching was and that he associated it with the Ku Klux Klan, but that he didn’t actually intend to lynch anybody.