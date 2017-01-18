Delta Adds Diversity Training for 23,000 Crew Members - Higher Education



Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Diversity,News Round up |

Delta Adds Diversity Training for 23,000 Crew Members

January 18, 2017 | :
Email




Delta Airlines

📸: Drew Angerer—Getty Images

Delta Air Lines Inc. will begin new, dedicated diversity training for all of its flight crews after at least two widely publicized incidents where passengers said they were discriminated against or treated uncivilly on its flights.

Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian banned a passenger for life in November after the man was videotaped yelling in support of Donald Trump. A few weeks earlier, the carrier had apologized to a black doctor who volunteered to help a sick passenger and was rebuffed by a flight attendant.

Full story via Bloomberg

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Portland CC Supports Students Who’ve Been in Foster Care At Portland Community College (PCC), administrators and faculty are looking for ways to meet the needs of some of the most vulnerable students on campus, including students who have previously been in the foster care system. Lisa Féinics leads Po...
Janet Napolitano Hospitalized Due to Side Effects of Cancer Care SAN FRANCISCO — University of California President Janet Napolitano, a former U.S. Homeland Security secretary and governor of Arizona, has been undergoing cancer treatment for five months and was hospitalized after suffering complications, the schoo...
University of Wisconsin Suspends Fraternity for Serving Minors MADISON, Wis. — A University of Wisconsin-Madison committee suspended a fraternity chapter Tuesday amid allegations members provided alcohol to minors and sang a song glorifying multiple sexual assaults. The university said in a news release late ...
Talladega College Marching Band Heads to Trump Inaugural after Raising $620K TALLADEGA, Ala. — The Talladega College Marching Tornadoes got a big send-off Wednesday as it left to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural parade Friday in Washington. Some alumni criticized the trip and did’t want students at the h...

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President
Bellevue College
Faculty Position At Virginia Tech NCR
Virginia Tech
Assistant Specialist in Cooperative Extension in Aquaculture
University of California, Davis
Assistant Professor
Southern Methodist University
Dean, School of Global Studies & Partnerships
Oklahoma State University
Associate Dean
Western Washington University
Vice Chancellor & Dean-Agriculture, Food & Natural
University of Missouri
Dean of the College of Arts/Hum/Social Sciences
Eastern Oregon University
Assistant Professor Nutrition and Neurodevelopment
Department of Nutrition, University of California
Dean of the College of STM & Health Sciences
Eastern Oregon University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Emerging Scholars
Issue Date: 01/26/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 01/05/2017

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/09/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 01/19/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Is sexism still an issue at the executive level of higher education?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>