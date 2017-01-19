HBCUs, Trump, and Student Development: The Band Played On - Higher Education



Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Views |

HBCUs, Trump, and Student Development: The Band Played On

January 19, 2017 | :
Email




by Fred A. Bonner II

As a professor in the field of higher education and a student affairs administration, understanding how college students learn, grow and develop is foundational to my scholarly and professional agenda. While a focus on the development of all college student populations has been central to my formal training, development of diverse student populations has been the primary driver of my research engagements.

Dr. Fred A. Bonner II

Dr. Fred A. Bonner II

Thus, whenever an opportunity avails itself to speak to moving the needle in the positive direction of diverse student engagement, I find it critical to engage in dialogue with colleagues, family, friends, and students to problematize and deconstruct the true lesson behind whatever developmental critical issue is being presented.

Perhaps one of the most salient topics that serve as grist for the college student development mill is the current situation with the Talladega College band — whether this group of students should participate in the inauguration ceremony for President-elect Donald Trump.

According to the Talladega College website, the institution is a private, four-year, coeducational, liberal arts institution located in an historic district of the city of Talladega, Alabama. The history of Talladega College began on November 20, 1865, when two former slaves, William Savery and Thomas Tarrant, met with a group of new freedmen in Mobile, Alabama. The mission of the college is to equip its graduates for the global community through academic excellence, moral values, community service, and professional development.”

With the recent announcement by Talladega College President Billy C. Hawkins that his institution’s band would participate in the inauguration ceremony for President-Elect Donald J. Trump, Hawkins was thrusted into a reality that presented both criticism and praise from alumni, board members, and various other external and internal agents.

Related:  Diverse Docket: Court Rules Kankakee CC Did Not Violate Religious Rights

Whether we feel that the Talladega College band should or should not participate in the inauguration ceremony is an argument that is intimately bound by individual beliefs, experiences,  perceptions, and motivations — one that I will not attempt to disabuse or support. What is critical now is to use this situation as a teachable moment along their developmental trajectories.

  • Share with them that mattering is operationalized in multiple contexts (ethnic, political, racial, and socioeconomic); to ignore any one area enhances the chance of marginalization in another.
  • Encourage them to be well versed in the strategic planning that led to both the triumphs and pitfalls of contemporary and past political/social movements.
  • Explore with them that identity is multiple, competing and context (people-, place-, situation-) dependent, and will require them to make choices of which identities to foreground.
  • Promote to them the importance of critical thinking to develop clear and concise arguments that are data and empirically driven rather than polemics based on assumption and hyperbole.
  • Inspire them to simultaneously engage objective facts and embrace subjective realities — revealing to them that their own unique “voices” and emic experiences are valued and just as relevant as the models, theories, and frameworks advanced by learned scholars and researchers.
  • Engage in discussions with them about choice and the requisite impact of their choices on key outcomes — whether intended or unintended.
  • Challenge them to take action, but assure them that, with this challenge, you will provide them with a commensurate level of support.

So, instead of focusing on President Hawkins and the band members’ decision to participate in the inauguration ceremony, we need to seize this opportunity and make it a teachable moment — not only for these college students, but also for those of us who have lived beyond our undergraduate years. What is critical for all parties to consider is how we can use this experience as foundational to our own growth and development along a cognitive, social, and psychosocial continuum.

Related:  BCCC in Good Standing; Sojourner-Douglass Loses Accreditation

The ultimate goal of the complex thinking that we should encourage for our students and for ourselves should move us to a higher state of reasoning that will allow us to make choices that fall between what self believes and society expects.

If we choose to avoid engaging these students in this teachable moment, that will require them to reflect beyond their decision to participate in the inauguration ceremony, we rob them of the rich opportunity to think seriously about their own development. Time has told the story — and the band will play on.

Dr. Fred A. Bonner II is the Whitlowe R. Green College of Education Professor and Endowed Chair in the Department of Educational Leadership and Counseling at Prairie View A&M University.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 The Case for Rebranding Minority-serving Institutions “Minority-serving institution” (MSI) is a term used to describe a range of postsecondary institutions. There are MSIs with founding missions to educate a particular demographic of students, such as historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs)...
Going High: Soaring Like Michelle Obama I own a magenta-colored suit that makes me feel majestic. The first time I stepped out in public in this outfit, a group of my students exclaimed, “You look like Michelle Obama.” Perhaps it was the material of the suit, or the two and one-half inch, ...
The Whiter the School District, the Higher the Risk? The “at-risk student” is a construct conjuring imagery of low test scores, spotty school attendance, and concerning home lives. For the racist among us, the term “at-risk student” is likely connected to phenotypical characteristics. For the xenophobi...
Talladega College Might Be on Right Side of History Playing at a presidential inauguration is generally one of the highest honors that a historically Black college or university marching band, or any band for that matter, can have. But Talladega College’s possible participation in President-elect Dona...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Faculty Openings
Sterling College
Visiting Assistant Professor, Biology Department
Xavier University of LA
Assistant Specialist in Cooperative Extension in Aquaculture
University of California, Davis
Assistant Professor
Southern Methodist University
Dean, School of Global Studies & Partnerships
Oklahoma State University
Associate Dean
Western Washington University
Vice Chancellor & Dean-Agriculture, Food & Natural
University of Missouri
Dean of the College of Arts/Hum/Social Sciences
Eastern Oregon University
Assistant Professor Nutrition and Neurodevelopment
Department of Nutrition, University of California
Dean of the College of STM & Health Sciences
Eastern Oregon University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Emerging Scholars
Issue Date: 01/26/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 01/05/2017

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/09/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 01/19/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Is sexism still an issue at the executive level of higher education?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>