College Presidents Vow to Protect Students Amid Immigration Crackdown - Higher Education



Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Diversity,Featured,University Presidents |

College Presidents Vow to Protect Students Amid Immigration Crackdown

January 29, 2017 | :
Email




by Jamal Eric Watson

Several college presidents sprang into action over the weekend, reassuring their students who are from the seven predominantly Muslim countries that President Trump temporarily banned from entering the United States that they would do everything to support them in these uncertain days.

Dr. David Wilson, president of Morgan State University, a historically Black college located in Baltimore, penned a letter to the Morgan community on Saturday, expressing his dismay over Trump’s executive order.

Protestors rallied over the weekend at JFK International Airport in New York.

Protestors rallied over the weekend at JFK International Airport in New York.

Wilson encouraged students who hail from those countries to “delay any plans you have to travel internationally until we are able to get more clarity on President Trump’s order.”

Immigration officials detained many individuals on Saturday, forcing the American Civil Liberties Union to go to court to stop Trump’s order.

On Saturday evening, a federal judge issued a temporary stay, prohibiting federal officials from sending the detainees with valid visas from being returned to their country of origin. It is unclear if all of those who were detained throughout the country were released and it is unclear how long the temporary stay will remain in effect.

Still, throughout the nation, thousands descended onto airports located in major U.S. cities like Los Angeles and Dallas over the weekend to express dismay over this latest policy by the Trump administration.

At John F. Kennedy International Airport, the protestors were holding signs and chanting, “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Muslim ban has got to go.” 

In New York, Dr. Vincent Boudreau, interim president of The City College of New York (CCNY) in Harlem, took to Twitter to encourage any CCNY student denied entry into the United States to contact him directly.

Related:  Wayne State latest in Michigan to raise tuition

Meanwhile, officials at the University of Michigan announced that they would not release the immigration status of their students to federal authorities. In a statement, the university reiterated their policy on nondiscrimination, privacy and public safety.

“The University of Michigan welcomes and supports students without regard to their immigration status,” the statement read. “We will continue to admit students in a manner consistent with our non-discrimination policy. Once students are admitted, the university is committed to fostering an environment in which each student can flourish.”

Several college presidents said that they were caught off-guard by Trump’s directive and will continue to monitor the court proceedings and advise their students accordingly. However, for many international students who have already felt uneasy about the status of their future in the United States in the wake of Trump’s election, administrators have also been making the rounds to reassure them that they will fight to ensure that they will remain at the institution.

“I often write to you to remind you of the values we hold high at Morgan,” wrote Wilson. “We are a wonderfully diverse community and value the diverse faiths represented on campus. We do not discriminate against individuals based on their religion, gender, ethnicity, race, sexual orientation, or any other protected characteristics.”

Jamal Eric Watson can be reached at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter @jamalericwatson.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Justice Sotomayor Says Universities Need More Diversity ANN ARBOR, Mich. — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Monday said future diversity on college campuses is a key to diversifying society at large, noting that the number of Black students at the University of Michigan is a “real problem.” ...
AAC&U Says Liberal Arts Education Not Just for the Elite SAN FRANCISCO — The liberal arts education should not be reserved for just the elite but should be embraced by all colleges and universities, according to its advocates at this year’s annual meeting of the Association of American Colleges and Univers...
Education Reformer: Charter Schools Can Be ‘Culturally Affirming,’ Not Segregated LOS ANGELES — Though some critics say charter schools that serve predominantly African-Americans, Latinos or Native Americans are “segregated,” such schools can be “culturally affirming” and should not be lumped with schools that are segregated in th...
Sylvia Burwell named next president of American University WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services President Sylvia Matthews Burwell has been named next president of American University in Washington. The school announced this week that the former President Barack Obama administrat...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Faculty Openings
Sterling College
Visiting Assistant Professor, Biology Department
Xavier University of LA
Assistant Specialist in Cooperative Extension in Aquaculture
University of California, Davis
Assistant Professor
Southern Methodist University
Dean, School of Global Studies & Partnerships
Oklahoma State University
Associate Dean
Western Washington University
Vice Chancellor & Dean-Agriculture, Food & Natural
University of Missouri
Professor/Chair, Environmental & Occupational Health
University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public
Director, Residence Education - University Housing
University of Iowa
Counselor - Counseling
Suffolk County Community College

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/09/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 01/19/2017

HR - Benefits, Compensation, & Recruitment
Issue Date: 02/23/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 02/02/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Are sanctuary campuses a good idea?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>