‘You are not American’: ODU Professor Apologizes for Email

by Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va. — An Old Dominion University statistics professor has apologized for telling a group of faculty, administrators and graduate students in an email that they “are not American” if they didn’t attend any of a series of upcoming events centered around diversity.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that associate professor Norou Diawara sent the email Monday afternoon to members of the university’s Coalition of Black Faculty and Administrators and a list of statistics graduate students.

Diawara listed several events in the email and then wrote, in all-caps, “But relay screw you if you cannot go to any of these events. You are not American.”

Diawara says he later sent a follow-up email to apologize.

ODU’s Provost and Vice-President for Academic Affairs Austin Agho said in a statement that his office was reviewing the incident.

