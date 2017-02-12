Digital Archives Gives Access to African American History - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News Round up |

Digital Archives Gives Access to African American History

February 12, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — A University of Minnesota-led digital archive of African American historical materials is now free and accessible online to the public.

The university’s Umbra search includes handwritten 17th-century letters, underground hip hop albums from the 1970s and a whole of other artifacts, the Minnesota Daily reported.

Cecily Marcus, curator of the Archie Givens, Sr., Collection of African American Literature at Anderson Library, said the site was created as a central repository for researchers, teachers, students, artists and faculty to use.

It includes more than 500,000 materials from nearly 1,000 institutions. The project was led by the university, but it’s a national initiative involving several institutions, including the Smithsonian Institution and Yale University.

Marcus said nearly half of the collection’s materials are from the Digital Public Library of America. She said the site’s singular focus on African American culture and history makes it unique.

Dorothy Berry, who leads the project’s digitization process, said it gives users a well-rounded picture of black culture during a given time period.

“There’s a lot of information you might not be able to get in school,” she said.

Teachers at St. Paul’s Gordon Parks High School are already using the site in classes.

The accessibility the search provides is useful for high school students, since similar materials are usually only available at museums or libraries, said Jamie Tomlin, an English teacher at the school.

“The students are becoming digital historians,” Tomlin said.

Berry said the Umbra project will continue digitizing items.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 St. Joseph’s College Alumni Try to Save Their Alma Mater RENSSELAER, Ind. — St. Joseph’s College alumni are trying to figure out how they can keep their alma mater open despite plans to temporarily suspend operations due to financial trouble. Alumni say they knew little about the college’s financial sta...
Appellate Court Overturns College Tuition-payment Order CAMDEN, N.J. — A divorced couple cannot be forced to pay college tuition for their estranged daughter, a state appellate court ruled. Caitlyn Ricci has argued that her parents should pay portions of the costs she incurred while attending the forme...
Central Michigan U. Says Hitler Card Wasn’t Made by Student MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan University says a Valentine’s Day card that mocked Jews who died in the Holocaust was created by a woman who doesn’t attend the school. The university released a statement Friday saying the woman apparently...
Central Michigan U. Republicans Sorry for Hitler-themed Valentine’s Card MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — A Central Michigan University Republican student group is apologizing for a Valentine’s Day card that mocks Jews who died in the Holocaust. The College Republicans group handed out gift bags to students Wednesday night, inc...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Faculty Openings
Sterling College
Visiting Assistant Professor, Biology Department
Xavier University of LA
Vice Chancellor, Business & Administrative Affairs
Delgado Community College
Assistant Professor
Southern Methodist University
Dean, School of Global Studies & Partnerships
Oklahoma State University
Faculty Positions
Bellevue College
Vice Chancellor & Dean-Agriculture, Food & Natural
University of Missouri
Professor/Chair, Environmental & Occupational Health
University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public
Executive Director
Associated Students of Humboldt State University
Counselor - Counseling
Suffolk County Community College

Upcoming Diverse Issues

HR - Benefits, Compensation, & Recruitment
Issue Date: 02/23/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 02/02/2017

Women's History Month
Issue Date: 03/09/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 02/16/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should faculty and administration be held accountable for their social media interaction?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>