Elon University President to Step Down When Successor Picked - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News Round up,University Presidents |

Elon University President to Step Down When Successor Picked

February 13, 2017 | :
Email




ELON, N.C. — The president of Elon University plans to leave the post when a replacement is found.

The school said in a news release Monday that Leo Lambert has decided to step down and will take a year off. He will serve as president emeritus and a professor after the sabbatical.

Lambert has been president at Elon since 1999. He told the school’s board he will remain in place until a successor is ready to take over.

The school hopes to have a new president in place by Jan. 1.

Lambert says he also will be help with fundraising for the school, which has nearly 6,800 students enrolled.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Northwestern University Frat Suspended After Reports of Sexual Assaults EVANSTON, Ill. — The Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter at Northwestern University has been suspended by its national headquarters following allegations of sexual assault at the local fraternity house. The Chicago Tribune reports that the suspension was ...
Universities Tell Judge Travel Ban Hurts Schools, Students NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s travel ban already has harmed some of the nation’s top universities, stranding students, faculty and scholars abroad and making foreign schools more attractive to some of the world’s brightest students, lawyers for...
List of Finalists for Kentucky State U. President Stirs Controversy FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State University faculty and alumni are expressing concern with the list of finalists for university president, and that interim university President Aaron Thompson is not among them. Media outlets report that Thursday, t...
Audit: No Proof Iowa State President had Waivers for Guns AMES, Iowa — An audit is questioning whether Iowa State University President Steven Leath violated policy by storing and transporting firearms in campus housing and airplanes without written approvals. A Board of Regents report says ISU has no doc...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Assistant Director/Staff Psychologist/Training Director
University of Mississippi
Faculty Fellow
Western Theological Seminary
President
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
Coordinator Study Abroad
Padnos International Center
Distinguished Professor of Chemistry
Trinity University
Director of Library Services
Prairie View A&M University
President
Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College
Dean, College of Arts & Sciences
New Mexico State University
Dean and Director of Land-Grant Programs
Prairie View A&M University
Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
University of Maine System

Upcoming Diverse Issues

HR - Benefits, Compensation, & Recruitment
Issue Date: 02/23/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 02/02/2017

Women's History Month
Issue Date: 03/09/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 02/16/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should faculty and administration be held accountable for their social media interaction?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>