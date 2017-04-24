Return of the Teach-In: Lessons Learned from Opening up Communication - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Views |

Return of the Teach-In: Lessons Learned from Opening up Communication

April 24, 2017 | :
Email




by Dottie Morris and Celia Rabinowitz

The turbulence, often in the form of conflict, that schools from K-12 and higher education institutions have been experiencing over the past several months is well-documented. Anxiety over a variety of issues is high, and the need to encourage and support safe, respectful dialogue about these concerns, and the various viewpoints that are behind concerns, is urgent.

At Keene State College (KSC), as well around the country, there was a sense that people on all sides of the political spectrum felt concerns that needed to be expressed. A greater sense of safety and support is critical during these times. Rather than ignoring the thoughts and feelings that a campus community has, it is more important than ever to create platforms for communication. We posed the question: “How can we transform theory, values, and beliefs into actions in an effort to create a campus environment rooted in civility and mutual respect that honors the significance of difference?”

The Keene State community pulled together to answer this question. One of the popular suggestions was to have an “old school” teach-in.

The teach-in was held February 1. There were 38 sessions held that day, involving more than 60 faculty, staff and students. Panels, discussions and workshops included topics such as immigration, civics, self-care, bystander intervention, the political environment, social justice/social action, and two student panels representing the Holocaust and Genocide Studies club and the KSC Republicans discussed campus culture.

Lessons we learned:

  1. Do not be afraid to move toward and through the discomfort or conflict. It is better to provide opportunities for the concerns to be directly expressed rather than indirectly via distractive behaviors.
  2. When there is a “minority” (actual or perceived) viewpoint, those who are at risk of not feeling heard or feeling misunderstood must be deliberately and actively urged to be a part of the conversation. This is key to having a process with diversity of perspectives represented at the core.
  3. We must practice what we teach about diversity, especially when we disagree with the point of view of another person. We cannot live by “if people agree with me then they are open minded and if they disagree with me then they are closed minded.”
  4. Establishing guidelines for engagement supports an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect. These guidelines need to be clearly articulated at the beginning of the day and during each teach-in session.
  5. Having dedicated time to talk about how national events and campus incidents have affected our community was energizing and left people hopeful. The feedback was positive and there is a call to do this type of event again. We are in the process of preparing for the next teach-in.
  6. This effort cannot be a “one and done.” There have been presentations, workshops and discussions that stemmed from the teach-in throughout the spring 2017 semester.
  7. Practicing what we teach can be challenging and rewarding.
Related:  Killings in Charleston Put Race Relations in U.S. to Test

Dr. Dottie Morris is associate vice president for institutional diversity and equity at Keene State College and Dr. Celia Rabinowitz is the college’s dean of Mason Library.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 HBCUs and the Nation’s Higher Ed Goals Our nation’s international competitive position depends in part on the quality of higher education that it provides all its citizens. It is fortunate we have an array of higher educational institutions, including historically Black colleges and unive...
Marching for Science? Bring a Mirror On Earth Day — Saturday, April 22 — droves of scientists are scheduled to march in Washington, D.C., with satellite marches scheduled around the world. Many organizers and possible attendees have clearly stated that there is nothing political or part...
Integrating STEMployable Skills at HBCUs It was recently reported by the U.S. Department of Labor that the overall number of job openings in the United States reached a 15-year high. It was also reported that, in the next ­five to 10 years, there will be millions of new science, technology,...
Lessons for Administrators from the NBA’s MVP Race This year’s race for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) contains some insight and lessons for higher education administrators. The ascension and performance of the individual players were significantly enhance...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Faculty: Psychology - Child-Clinical
La Salle University
Department Chair Teacher Education
Miami University
Sherman Family Endowed Chair, Director UERC
University of Missouri-Kansas City
President
Chattanooga State Community College
Associate Dean of Assessment and Graduate Programs
North Carolina A&T State University
Ziegler Palliative Care Endowed Chair in Nursing
OUHSC-College of Nursing
Chair Department of Educational Studies
University of Tennessee at Martin
Assoc Director, Student Organizations
University of the Pacific
Assistant/Associate Professor of Weed Biology
University of California, Davis

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Issue Date: 05/04/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 04/13/2017

Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/18/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 04/27/2017

Diverse Poll

  • How would more widespread implementation of vouchers impact higher ed diversity?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>