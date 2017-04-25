Northwestern University Suspends Fraternity After Parties, Problems :

by Associated Press

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern University says it has suspended a fraternity chapter for violating terms of a disciplinary probation for serving alcohol to minors.

The school announced Monday that the Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter at Northwestern is suspended until Sept. 1, 2018, and members must leave the fraternity house by May 6. The Evanston, Illinois, university says the fraternity repeatedly hosted parties and provided alcohol to minors.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon says in statement Tuesday it “maintains stringent guidelines and expectations for our members.” The national fraternity says it hopes to re-establish recognition at Northwestern after the suspension.

Northwestern says the school’s SAE chapter was placed on probation in 2016.

The decision comes less than a month after Loyola University in Chicago suspended its SAE chapter for three years following reports of alleged hazing.