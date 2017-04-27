Oregon Lawmakers Push Colleges to Respect Diverse Community - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Black Issues,Diversity,More headlines,News Round up |

Oregon Lawmakers Push Colleges to Respect Diverse Community

April 27, 2017 | :
Email




by Andrew Selsky, Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. — Members of the Oregon House of Representatives on Wednesday discussed the state’s racist history and continuing discrimination as they approved a bill that would promote inclusiveness.

The measure, which passed by a 45-15 vote and now goes to the Senate, aims to have universities and community colleges achieve “cultural competency,” which it defines as responding respectfully and effectively to people from all walks of life. They would need to provide oversight for cultural competency standards, provide training for staff, establish goals and report on progress.

Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon, a Democrat from Woodburn and one of the bill’s sponsors and the first immigrant Latina in the Oregon House, hugged Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Clackamas and the only African-American in the House, after the vote.

During often emotional arguments by lawmakers for and against the bill, Bynum referred to Oregon’s original constitution that prohibited Black people from residing in the territory. She said she was reminded of that by the huge mural of White settlers that hangs at the front of the chamber, saying “my people are not up there.”

Rep. Diego Hernandez, a Democrat from Portland, recalled how, when he was playing ultimate Frisbee in college, a school staffer used a racial slur to suggest that since he was a minority he wear light-colored clothing so he could be more easily seen by his teammates. Hernandez said he didn’t believe that person meant harm by the comment, but that such cultural insensitivity could leave lasting scars.

The bill requires state universities and community colleges to train their employees to treat “people from all cultures, economic statuses, language backgrounds, races, ethnic backgrounds, disabilities, religions, genders, gender identifications, sexual orientations, veteran statuses and other characteristics in a manner that recognizes, affirms and values the worth, and preserves the dignity, of individuals, families and communities.”

Related:  Voice of Dissent

There was concern, though, that the law could get out of hand.

“Who decides … what’s appropriate and inappropriate,” asked Rep. Duane Stark, R-Grants Pass.

Another lawmaker described growing up in a small White community in Washington state, and said he was unprepared for the diversity he encountered in later years. Rep. Jeff Reardon, D-Happy Valley, urged his colleagues to not “overblow” the bill.

“It’s meant to bring understanding … of how we interact with people in this global society we live in,” Reardon said.

Jose Padin, president of the Oregon State Conference of the American Association of University Professors and a professor at Portland State University, wrote in support of the bill, saying it “strikes a good balance that furthers inclusion while preserving academic freedom.”

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Expert: Dearth of Black Teachers not ‘Supply’ Issue It is no secret that the majority of teachers at schools across the nation are White. A Department of Education study from 2016 found that 82 percent of all public school teachers at the elementary and secondary level are White, quite a stark divide ...
Black Intellectuals Challenged to Do Work Useful to Activism NEW YORK — In a session at the National Action Network (NAN) Convention in New York, prominent Black academics discussed the importance of raising hard questions, standing firm in their beliefs and doing work useful in the struggle to overcome oppres...
Baylor Leader: School Will Exceed Laws to Protect Students WACO, Texas — The new president of Baylor University says school officials will exceed state and federal laws in ensuring that students are not subjected to sexual violence. Linda Livingstone says a university president is ultimately responsible f...
Purdue University Taking Over For-profit Kaplan Chain WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University is taking over the for-profit Kaplan University chain in order to expand its reach into online education. Purdue’s Board of Trustees approved the deal Thursday with Kaplan, which currently enrolls 32,000 st...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Faculty: Psychology - Child-Clinical
La Salle University
Department Chair Teacher Education
Miami University
Sherman Family Endowed Chair, Director UERC
University of Missouri-Kansas City
President
Chattanooga State Community College
Associate Dean of Assessment and Graduate Programs
North Carolina A&T State University
Ziegler Palliative Care Endowed Chair in Nursing
OUHSC-College of Nursing
Chair Department of Educational Studies
University of Tennessee at Martin
Assoc Director, Student Organizations
University of the Pacific
Assistant/Associate Professor of Weed Biology
University of California, Davis

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Issue Date: 05/04/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 04/13/2017

Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/18/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 04/27/2017

Diverse Poll

  • How would more widespread implementation of vouchers impact higher ed diversity?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>