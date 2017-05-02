Former Obama Justice Official to Lead John Jay College :

by Associated Press

NEW YORK — A former assistant attorney general in the Obama administration’s justice department will be the next president of Manhattan’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

The Daily News reports Monday that 59-year-old Karol Mason will take over on Aug. 1. She’ll be the school’s first African-American and first woman president.

Mason said she would focus on the “justice” part of criminal justice.

Mason succeeds Jeremy Travis, the school’s fourth president. Under his leadership the college expanded its campus. He served as president since August 2004.