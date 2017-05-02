University of Missouri-Columbia has New Interim Chancellor :

by Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The provost at the University of Missouri in Columbia will serve as the campus’ interim chancellor.

The president of the four-campus university system, Mun Choi, announced Garnett Stokes’ appointment to the campus’ top administrative post, and it was approved Wednesday by the system’s governing board.

Stokes has served as provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs since February 2015.

She succeeds Hank Foley, who has accepted the presidency of the New York Institute of Technology.

The university system is pressing a national search for a permanent Columbia chancellor.