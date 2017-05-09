Why Yale Graduate Students Are on a Hunger Strike - Higher Education


Category: News Round up

Why Yale Graduate Students Are on a Hunger Strike

May 9, 2017
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two weeks ago, Yale graduate student teachers began a hunger strike to pressure the school to negotiate with their union. Eight committed to fasting, planning only to stop if a doctor says their health is at risk of permanent damage. If a student has to stop fasting, another union member takes his or her spot. Four of the students have had nothing but water for 14 days.

The measures these graduate student teachers are taking are dramatic. But their cause — a fight for decent, secure wages and comprehensive benefits — has implications for the entire labor market.

Full story via New York Times

