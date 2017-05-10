4 Johns Hopkins Students Overdose at Fraternity Party - Higher Education


Category: Campus Safety,Health Issues,More headlines,News Round up |

4 Johns Hopkins Students Overdose at Fraternity Party

May 10, 2017 | :
by Associated Press

BALTIMORE — Officials say four Johns Hopkins University undergraduates were hospitalized for apparent opioid overdoses following a fraternity house party.

The school mentioned the overdoses in a public safety advisory emailed to its student body Tuesday evening.

According to the email, the Delta Phi fraternity has been suspended by its national organization and is not permitted to host events until further notice.

The Baltimore Police Department and university officials are investigating.

