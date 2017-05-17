Interim Missouri Chancellor Says She Won’t Get Permanent Job - Higher Education


Interim Missouri Chancellor Says She Won’t Get Permanent Job

May 17, 2017 | :
by Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The interim chancellor and provost at the University of Missouri says she is not a candidate to become permanent chancellor.

Chancellor and Provost Garnett Stokes, who took over May 3, said Tuesday she expects the new chancellor to be named within the next two weeks. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Stokes didn’t say if she wanted the job but said she is not a candidate.

Stokes says the new chancellor will not try to restart a process that has already begun to help the university respond to an expected 12 percent cut in general fund spending in the coming fiscal year and declining enrollment.

A 22-member committee began meeting in January and planned to name a new chancellor by late spring or early summer.

