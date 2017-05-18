UC Regents Commit to Audit Recommendations, Praise Napolitano - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Diversity,More headlines,News Round up,Political Issues,University Presidents,Women |

UC Regents Commit to Audit Recommendations, Praise Napolitano

May 18, 2017 | :
Email




by Janie Har, Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — The University of California Board of Regents vowed to implement audit recommendations to improve the budgeting practices of the president’s office following a stinging state audit, but took pains to praise President Janet Napolitano and even question the report’s findings.

State Auditor Elaine Howle briefed the UC Board of Regents Thursday on findings that administrators failed to disclose $175 million it had saved by spending less than budgeted and requesting increases based on previous years’ overestimated budgets. The board oversees the 10-campus University of California, considered among the most prestigious in the country.

Howle said she meant no disrespect to Napolitano, a former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, but her job was to survey budgeting process and practices.

“And the Office of the President is not doing a good job,” she said.

Napolitano disputed findings that her office hid $175 million and said much of the money is committed to system-wide university programs, leaving a much smaller amount — about $38 million — in reserve for unexpected expenses.

Still, she and the board have committed to implementing the audit’s 33 recommendations to improve transparency and spell out policy.

The audit drew bipartisan legislative ire and prompted California Gov. Jerry Brown to withhold $50 million from the UC system’s budget to “hold their feet to the fire.”

Some board members complained about poor press coverage, and thanked the auditor for clarifying that the president’s office did not commit malfeasance.

“I was delighted when I found out we had the possibility of Janet Napolitano as our president. I’m still delighted. She has a record of being someone of great character who is visionary and gets things done,” said Regent Norman J. Pattiz to Howle.

Related:  University President’s Accomplishments Overshadowed by Scandal

“I think, frankly, you lucked out that the president agreed to all of them.”

Howle also criticized the president’s office for intentionally interfering with the audit by screening survey responses of individual campuses. Napolitano has apologized for the way her office handled the investigation.

The governing board of one of the most prestigious public university systems in the country also is scheduled to vote on a proposal to cap out-of-state undergraduate enrollment at 18 percent.

This is a touchy subject for a public university system that benefits from higher out-of-state tuition but hears complaints from California undergraduates who say they are being squeezed from coveted spots by wealthier nonresidents.

State lawmakers last year withheld $18.5 million unless the system adopted a cap.

Four popular campuses that currently exceed the 18 percent cap will be allowed a higher cap pegged to next year’s enrollment. Those campuses include UC Berkeley at 24 percent; UC San Diego and UCLA at 23 percent; and UC Irvine at 19 percent.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 LGBTQ Group at Fordham Says No to Chick-fil-A Fordham University—one of America’s oldest Jesuit institutions—has rejected a proposal to build a Chick-fil-A in the school’s Ram Café located on its sprawling New York campus. The decision came amid widespread protests by LGBTQ+ individuals and the ...
Advocates: Utah Sexual Assault Bill Could Harm Victims   SALT LAKE CITY — A Republican state representative is proposing legislation to require that Utah colleges give immunity to sexual assault victims for conduct code violations related to alcohol and drugs and allow school officials to report ...
Yale Dean Placed on Leave Over Offensive Yelp Reviews   HARTFORD, Conn. — A Yale University dean has been placed on leave over offensive reviews she made on Yelp, including one in which she refers to customers of a local restaurant as “white trash.” Pierson College Dean June Chu issued a publ...
Some Notre Dame Students Plan to Walk Out During Pence Speech OUTH BEND, Ind. — A University of Notre Dame student says he and some others plan to protest Vice President Mike Pence’s Sunday commencement address at the school by walking out on the speech. Protest organizer Bryan Ricketts tells the South Bend ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/01/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/11/2017

Workforce Development
Issue Date: 06/15/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/25/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should public service student loan forgiveness continue?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>