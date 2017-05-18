Some Notre Dame Students Plan to Walk Out During Pence Speech - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Campus Climate,Diversity,LGBT,More headlines,News Round up,Religion |

Some Notre Dame Students Plan to Walk Out During Pence Speech

May 18, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

OUTH BEND, Ind. — A University of Notre Dame student says he and some others plan to protest Vice President Mike Pence’s Sunday commencement address at the school by walking out on the speech.

Protest organizer Bryan Ricketts tells the South Bend Tribune he expects 50 to 100 fellow graduating students to silently leave just as the vice president starts speaking to nearly 2,100 graduating students and their families.

Some students will be protesting Pence’s policies as Indiana’s governor, including the 2015 religious-objections law he signed that critics maintained sanctioned discrimination against gays and lesbians.

Notre Dame spokesman Paul Browne says school officials would only intervene if the protest “seriously disrupted” the commencement or put anyone’s safety at risk. He says the school doesn’t expect that to happen.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 LGBTQ Group at Fordham Says No to Chick-fil-A Fordham University—one of America’s oldest Jesuit institutions—has rejected a proposal to build a Chick-fil-A in the school’s Ram Café located on its sprawling New York campus. The decision came amid widespread protests by LGBTQ+ individuals and the ...
Advocates: Utah Sexual Assault Bill Could Harm Victims   SALT LAKE CITY — A Republican state representative is proposing legislation to require that Utah colleges give immunity to sexual assault victims for conduct code violations related to alcohol and drugs and allow school officials to report ...
Yale Dean Placed on Leave Over Offensive Yelp Reviews   HARTFORD, Conn. — A Yale University dean has been placed on leave over offensive reviews she made on Yelp, including one in which she refers to customers of a local restaurant as “white trash.” Pierson College Dean June Chu issued a publ...
Israeli University Department Criticized for Nixing Anthem JERUSALEM  — An Israeli university department’s decision not to play the national anthem at a graduation ceremony on Thursday has sparked outrage from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. A Hebrew University of Jerusalem spokesman confi...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/01/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/11/2017

Workforce Development
Issue Date: 06/15/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/25/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should public service student loan forgiveness continue?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>