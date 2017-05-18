Yale Dean Placed on Leave Over Offensive Yelp Reviews - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Asian American Issues,Deans,Diversity,More headlines,News Round up,Women |

Yale Dean Placed on Leave Over Offensive Yelp Reviews

May 18, 2017 | :
Email




by Pat Eaton-Robb, Associated Press

 

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Yale University dean has been placed on leave over offensive reviews she made on Yelp, including one in which she refers to customers of a local restaurant as “white trash.”

Pierson College Dean June Chu issued a public apology Saturday after reviews from her personal Yelp account began circulating at the Ivy League school.

Pierson Head Stephen Davis sent an email Thursday informing members of the residential college that Chu had been placed on leave after he discovered there were numerous “reprehensible posts,” not the two he had been led to believe existed.

“If you are white trash, this is the perfect night out for you!” Chu wrote in a review of a local Japanese steakhouse.

Davis, who is in charge of the college’s administration, said that review and another that described movie theater workers as “barely educated morons” were “deeply harmful to the community fabric.”

He said he discovered on Saturday night that there were other “reprehensible posts” that represented a more widespread pattern, compounded the harm of the first two and damaged his trust in Chu and her ability to lead the college.

“Let me be clear,” he wrote. “No one, especially those in trusted positions of educating young people, should denigrate or stereotype others, and that extends to any form of discrimination based on class, race, religion, age, disability, gender identity, or sexual orientation.”

Chu did not immediately return phone and email messages Thursday seeking comment.

On Saturday, she wrote to students that she was wrong to make the remarks.

Related:  University of Utah Study Seeks Faith’s Effects on Brain

“There are no two ways about it,” she wrote. “Not only were they insensitive in matters related to class and race; they demean the values to which I hold myself and which I offer as a member of this community.”

Chu was appointed Pierson’s dean in May 2016 after serving as an assistant dean of undergraduate students at Dartmouth College and before that as director of the Pan Asian American Community House at the University of Pennsylvania.

Her biography on the Yale website said that during her career she has “sought to help students not only succeed academically but to support their holistic academic experience and multifaceted identities.”

Davis said Chu will not participate in any activities related to the university’s May 22 commencement or work with students through the end of this academic year.

He did not directly address her long-term future with the school.

But he wrote that while he had envisioned a future before Saturday that included healing and reconciliation over Chu’s remarks, “Today I am grieving because I no longer can envision such a way forward.”

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 LGBTQ Group at Fordham Says No to Chick-fil-A Fordham University—one of America’s oldest Jesuit institutions—has rejected a proposal to build a Chick-fil-A in the school’s Ram Café located on its sprawling New York campus. The decision came amid widespread protests by LGBTQ+ individuals and the ...
Advocates: Utah Sexual Assault Bill Could Harm Victims   SALT LAKE CITY — A Republican state representative is proposing legislation to require that Utah colleges give immunity to sexual assault victims for conduct code violations related to alcohol and drugs and allow school officials to report ...
Some Notre Dame Students Plan to Walk Out During Pence Speech OUTH BEND, Ind. — A University of Notre Dame student says he and some others plan to protest Vice President Mike Pence’s Sunday commencement address at the school by walking out on the speech. Protest organizer Bryan Ricketts tells the South Bend ...
Israeli University Department Criticized for Nixing Anthem JERUSALEM  — An Israeli university department’s decision not to play the national anthem at a graduation ceremony on Thursday has sparked outrage from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. A Hebrew University of Jerusalem spokesman confi...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/01/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/11/2017

Workforce Development
Issue Date: 06/15/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/25/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should public service student loan forgiveness continue?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>