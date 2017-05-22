Film Producer, Parents Donate $25M to St. Lawrence University - Higher Education


Film Producer, Parents Donate $25M to St. Lawrence University

by Associated Press

CANTON, N.Y. — A private college in northern New York has received a $25 million donation from an award-winning film producer and her parents.

Officials at St. Lawrence University in Canton announced over the weekend that it has received the largest gift in the college’s 161-year history from 1982 graduate Sarah E. Johnson and her parents, Charles and Ann Johnson.

Sarah Johnson, a Manhattan-based feature and documentary film producer, had previously donated $10 million for construction of the university’s Johnson Hall of Science, which opened in October 2007.

Charles Johnson is the retired chairman and president of Franklin Resources/Franklin Templeton Investments and principal owner of the San Francisco Giants. Ann Johnson is a retired psychiatrist.

St. Lawrence, a four-year liberal arts college located 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of Albany, has an undergraduate enrollment of about 2,400.

