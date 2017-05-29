Rural Regional College Approved for Northwest Pennsylvania - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Community Colleges,More headlines,News Round up |

Rural Regional College Approved for Northwest Pennsylvania

May 29, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

WARREN, Pa. — State education officials have given the green light for an educational institution to provide low-cost instruction for nine northwestern Pennsylvania counties lacking a community college.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education last week approved plans by the Rural Regional College of Northern Pennsylvania to enroll students in the fall in a partnership with Gannon University in Erie. The college has been offering limited courses during the summer.

Officials say the college is neither an online school nor a traditional brick-and-mortar college but instead aims to keep costs down by using video conferencing technology linking faculty to students at places such as libraries or community education centers.

They call it the first “community college-like” institution north of Interstate 80 aiming to provide “affordable and accessible education opportunities” for Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Potter, Venango and Warren counties.

The college will require only a high school diploma or GED and will charge $180 per credit and $60 per credit for dual-enrollment students currently in high school.

Project executive Duane Vicini said Gannon will provide curriculum and instructors at least initially but the college eventually wants to develop its own curriculum and use its own instructors. The goal isn’t to compete with existing campuses and in fact the college is looking into using some of their facilities such as classrooms and library services, he said.

Officials have said they hope the college will help young people get training and education they need to continue working close to home. Vicini said area employers and prospective students have expressed most interest in health care and advanced manufacturing and industrial maintenance programs.

Related:  2 Army ROTC Leaders Removed from N.Y. State College's Program

Retired state senator Mary Jo White, the chair of the board of trustees, said in a statement Friday that “a collaborative team effort” had created “a new, unique and much-needed post-secondary educational option for the area.”

“This will be every community’s college from Erie to Emporium,” she said.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Eastern Illinois University Waives Application Fee CHARLESTON, Ill. — An Illinois university is taking aggressive measures to recruit new high school students to its campus. Eastern Illinois University announced Thursday that it will open its application process next week for the fall 2018 semeste...
University of Alaska Fairbanks Finds Permanent Chancellor FAIRBANKS, Alaska — After nearly two years, the University of Alaska Fairbanks has found a permanent replacement for its chancellor. UA President Jim Johnsen announced in a letter Thursday that Dan White, the university’s vice president for academ...
Maryland Bill Restricting Crime-record Use in School Admission Vetoed ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed a bill on Friday that would stop public colleges from using information about a student’s criminal history to automatically restrict a student’s admission. Hogan said he supports policies that reco...
Trump Budget Draws Ire, Concern from Minority Communities WASHINGTON — Advocates for minority communities say President Donald Trump’s proposed budget answers the question he famously posed to Black Americans during his campaign: “What the hell do you have to lose?” His $4.1 trillion spending plan for th...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/01/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/11/2017

Workforce Development
Issue Date: 06/15/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/25/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should public service student loan forgiveness continue?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>