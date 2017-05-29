University of Alaska Fairbanks Finds Permanent Chancellor :

by Associated Press

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — After nearly two years, the University of Alaska Fairbanks has found a permanent replacement for its chancellor.

UA President Jim Johnsen announced in a letter Thursday that Dan White, the university’s vice president for academic affairs and research, will take the helm July 1.

“Dan’s extensive academic and administrative experience, along with his knowledge of the Alaska and his deep commitment to the university, distinguished him form a pool of highly qualified candidates from across the country,” Johnson wrote. “I know from direct experience that Dan is a smart, strong, ethical, and caring leader. He’s a good listener, a creative problem solver, and a strong advocate for our mission.”

White has held several positions at UAF, including director of the Institute of Northern Engineering, UAF associate vice chancellor for research and head of the Office of Intellectual Property and Commercialization, and interim vice chancellor for research, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports.

He was one of three finalists.

The position of chancellor has been held by temporary replacements ever since Brian Rogers retired in 2015. Mike Powers served as interim chancellor through August 2016. Dana Thomas replaced Powers and served as interim chancellor through the search process.

White’s salary will be $300,000, which is the amount paid to UAF’s previous three chancellors and interim chancellors.