Poll: 2 in 3 Tennessee Voters Favor Immigrant Tuition Break - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News Round up |

Poll: 2 in 3 Tennessee Voters Favor Immigrant Tuition Break

May 30, 2017 | :
Email




by Jonathan Mattise, Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — About two out of three registered voters in the state think Tennessee students whose parents brought or kept them in the country illegally should be eligible for in-state tuition rates at public colleges and universities, according to a poll released by Vanderbilt University on Tuesday.

The wide support for extending the tuition break to those immigrant students who went to high school in Tennessee included 55 percent of Republicans, and drew about an even split among tea party members.

The Republican-led legislature declined this year to pass legislation to make the change.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam, who remained the state’s most popular politician in the poll with a 61 percent approval rating, also lent his support to this year’s in-state tuition bill. He posed for photos with some of the students when they visited the state Capitol.

“It’s fair to say that this is an issue that has broad support across the state,” said John Geer, co-director of Vanderbilt’s Center for the Study of Democratic Institutions.

For first time since 2012, voters picked health care as the top priority of state government about as often as they said the economy was most important.

The responses also show why congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump have a tough road ahead in reforming health care, said Josh Clinton, co-director of Vanderbilt’s Center for the Study of Democratic Institutions.

Approval for the Affordable Care Act in the Republican state reached a new high in the poll’s history, albeit still low at 29 percent.

Support for fixing the Affordable Care Act, versus repealing it, or repealing and replacing it, grew to one in three respondents, a 5-percentage point increase since November. The poll also found 22 percent of Tennesseans favor a single-payer health care system, a 6-point increase from November.

Related:  Obama Highlights Missouri College Program

Three key provisions of former President Barack Obama’s health-care law drew support from almost eight of 10 respondents, with wide support among all political affiliations: requiring insurers to cover people with pre-existing conditions; not charging people more due to those conditions; and letting young adults stay on their parents’ plans until age 26.

The poll used a sample of 1,004 Tennessee registered voters reached by phone from May 4 through 15. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.3 percent.

Vanderbilt typically conducts the poll at the start and the end of each legislative session. The poll released Tuesday covered a variety of topics, from the president’s approval ratings to name recognition in the 2018 governor’s race.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Connecticut Teachers, Students Protest DeVos’ Comments EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Teachers, students and parents at a Connecticut high school on Tuesday protested remarks made by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who quoted a former student in calling the school “nothing more than adult day care ... a da...
Baylor Adds Officers, Counselors Amid Sex Assault Lawsuits WACO, Texas — Baylor University’s outgoing president says additional police officers have been hired and the number of campus counselors doubled as the school works to improve its response to sexual assault complaints. Interim President David Garl...
Hungary Seeks Talks with New York State on Soros School BUDAPEST, Hungary — The Hungarian government said Tuesday it was seeking to engage with New York state about the status of Budapest-based Central European University, founded by billionaire George Soros. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent letters to ...
Kansas Law Requires Schools Give Free Tuition to Foster Kids LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Kansas law waives tuition at state universities and colleges for foster kids, but requires the schools to cover the entire cost without state aid. The Kansas Foster Child Education Assistance Act passed in 2006 waives tuition an...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/01/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/11/2017

Workforce Development
Issue Date: 06/15/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/25/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should public service student loan forgiveness continue?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>