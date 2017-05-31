VANESSA MOREST

JAMES L. MOORE III JAMES L. MOORE III has been appointed interim vice provost for diversity and inclusion and interim chief diversity officer at Ohio State University (OSU). He is currently the EHE Distinguished Professor of Urban Education and the Executive Director o...

WENDELL PRITCHETT WENDELL PRITCHETT will be the 30th provost of the University of Pennsylvania. He is the author of Brownsville, Brooklyn: Blacks, Jews and the Changing Face of the Ghetto (University of Chicago Press). He is a graduate of Brown University, where he ma...

MARTHA SAUNDERS MARTHA SAUNDERS has been named the sixth president of the University of West Florida (UWF). She was director of the university honors program and dean for the College of Arts and Sciences at UWF. She received a doctorate in communication theory and r...