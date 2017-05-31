VANESSA MORESTMay 31, 2017 |
VANESSA MOREST will serve as the Westchester Community College provost and vice president for academic affairs, effective this summer. She is currently dean of institutional effectiveness at Norwalk Community College in Connecticut. She has taught both undergraduate and graduate courses at Teachers College, Columbia University.
She earned her B.A. in English from the College of William and Mary and her M.A. and Ph.D. in sociology of education from Teachers College, Columbia University.