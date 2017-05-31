JAMES L. MOORE IIIMay 31, 2017 |
JAMES L. MOORE III has been appointed interim vice provost for diversity and inclusion and interim chief diversity officer at Ohio State University (OSU). He is currently the EHE Distinguished Professor of Urban Education and the Executive Director of the Todd Anthony Bell Center National Resource Center on the African American Male at OSU. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English education from Delaware State University and a master’s degree and doctorate in counselor education from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.