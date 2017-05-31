JAMES L. MOORE III - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: On the Move |

JAMES L. MOORE III

May 31, 2017 | :
Email




JAMES L. MOORE III has been appointed interim vice provost for diversity and inclusion and interim chief diversity officer at Ohio State University (OSU). He is currently the EHE Distinguished Professor of Urban Education and the Executive Director of the Todd Anthony Bell Center National Resource Center on the African American Male at OSU. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English education from Delaware State University and a master’s degree and doctorate in counselor education from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 VANESSA MOREST VANESSA MOREST will serve as the Westchester Community College provost and vice president for academic affairs, effective this summer. She is currently dean of institutional effectiveness at Norwalk Community College in Connecticut. She has taught bo...
WENDELL PRITCHETT WENDELL PRITCHETT will be the 30th provost of the University of Pennsylvania. He is the author of Brownsville, Brooklyn: Blacks, Jews and the Changing Face of the Ghetto (University of Chicago Press). He is a graduate of Brown University, where he ma...
MARTHA SAUNDERS MARTHA SAUNDERS has been named the sixth president of the University of West Florida (UWF). She was director of the university honors program and dean for the College of Arts and Sciences at UWF. She received a doctorate in communication theory and r...
GAIL F. BAKER GAIL F. BAKER has been named University of San Diego’s provost and vice president of academic affairs. She currently serves as dean of the College of Communication, Fine Arts and Media and the executive associate to the chancellor at the University o...

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/01/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/11/2017

Workforce Development
Issue Date: 06/15/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/25/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should public service student loan forgiveness continue?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>