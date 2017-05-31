Bynum Named Jackson State President Despite Opposition - Higher Education


Bynum Named Jackson State President Despite Opposition

May 31, 2017 | :
by Jeff Amy, Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. — College Board trustees are naming William Bynum as the next president of Jackson State University despite opposition from some students and alumni.

The board had already named Bynum, now president of Mississippi Valley State University, as its preferred candidate last week.

Bynum says he can lead Jackson State out of financial difficulties, but detractors Wednesday questioned his choice by trustees because he wasn’t among three initial finalists.

Students and alumni say trustees are shutting them out, but trustees say it’s their job to name a president, and say Jackson State supporters shouldn’t be allowed to dictate outcomes. Jackson State representatives who took part in interviews were pushing a single candidate.

A group sued Tuesday to block Bynum’s selection, saying College Board members haven’t met obligations in a racial discrimination settlement.

