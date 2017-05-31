Cox Appointed to Alabama A&M Board of Trustees - Higher Education


Cox Appointed to Alabama A&M Board of Trustees

May 31, 2017
by Jamal Eric Watson

Dr. William E. Cox, president & CEO of Diverse: Issues In Higher Education, has been appointed to the board of trustees of his alma mater, Alabama A&M University.

Dr. William E. Cox

The Alabama State Senate approved Cox’s appointment last month “pursuant to the Constitution of Alabama and pertinent status.”

Cox, who started Black Issues In Higher Education—the precursor to Diverse: Issues In Higher Education —with Frank L. Matthews in 1984, has had a long career in education, having worked as an instructor in the U.S. military, eventually becoming a high-ranking administrator in charge of education for the Air Force.

After graduating from Alabama A&M in 1964, Cox received two master’s degrees from Ball State University and a doctoral degree in higher education from George Washington University.

