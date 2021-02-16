Oakland University President Donates $250,000 for Racial and Social Justice - Higher Education

Oakland University President Donates $250,000 for Racial and Social Justice

February 16, 2021
by

Oakland University President Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz donated $250,000 to the school – in honor of her parents – for racial and social justice, reported The Detroit News.

Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz

The gift will go toward the Rabbi Richard G. and Bella Hirsch Faculty Endowment for Racial and Social Justice, which will be used for recruitment and retention of diverse faculty members.

It is in honor of her father, who was a national Reform Judaism leader in the 1960s who worked for civil rights.
Pescovitz also created another $25,000 endowment for biomedical ethics in the OU William Beaumont School of Medicine in honor of her mother, Bella Rozencweig Hirsch.

“Diversity in our community benefits all of us and makes us better people,” Pescovitz said. “I thought this would be the perfect way to celebrate the way my mother and father have led their lives, working actively for civil rights and social justice.”

