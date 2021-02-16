Dr. C. Andrew McGadney Appointed President of Knox College - Higher Education

Dr. C. Andrew McGadney Appointed President of Knox College

February 16, 2021
Dr. C. Andrew McGadney will become Knox College’s 20th president, effective July 1, according to Knox officials.

McGadney is currently vice president and dean of student advancement at Colby College. In the past, he has served as vice president for university advancement at Clark University.

At Colby, McGadney has assisted in improving the school’s liberal arts model with research and internship opportunities. He also created the Pay It Northward initiative, to secure post-grad opportunities for Class of 2020 Colby graduates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Connecticut native holds a B.A. from Wesleyan University in sociology and African American Studies, a master of public administration and policy degree from Columbia University and an Ed.D. in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania.

