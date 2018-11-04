Dr. Beverly Perdue, the former governor of North Carolina, was recently named chair of the National Assessment Governing Board. She will be the first female chair in the board’s 30-year history.
Dr. Beverly Perdue
“I am delighted to welcome former North Carolina Gov. Beverly Perdue as the chair of the National Assessment Governing Board,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. “Her years of experience and time spent in the classroom as a public school teacher will be vital to the work of the board as it continues its efforts to strengthen and advance education opportunities for students across our country.”
This isn’t the first time that Perdue will make history as the first woman in a leadership position. She was North Carolina’s first female governor, and served from 2009 to 2013.
In her new role, Perdue will lead the board that sets policy for the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) according to a U.S. Department of Education press release.
Perdue has been a member of the National Assessment Governing Board since October 2017, serving on the committee on standards, design and methodology.