West Virginia University at Parkersburg (WVU-P) will hold the second meeting of the National Institutes for Historically Underserved Students from Thursday, Nov. 8 to Saturday, Nov. 10.
“Historically underserved is not meant as a label,” said WVU-P president Dr. Chris Gilmer, organizer of the event. “It is meant as a statement of empowerment, each of us accepting, even celebrating, the uniqueness of our birth and our defining characteristics while at the same time asserting that education is a right of every person willing to work hard for it.”
The organization was founded two years ago, with the help of Gilmer. After its inception, the organization ratified a declaration on the rights of historically underserved students, according to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel.
After the ratification, colleges around the nation have asked for copies of it to use in their diversity and inclusion programs, Gilmer told The Parkersburg News and Sentinel.
The conference will discuss challenges of underserved students as well as the declaration’s goals and ways to meet those goals.