The University of Alabama (UA) has announced undergraduates can begin applying to the state’s first educational neuroscience program by the fall 2020 semester. The program will be offered through the university’s College of Education.
University of Albama’s College of Education
The new major will include courses on a wide range of topics such as electrophysiological research methods, mathematical cognitions, neuroimaging, and neural correlates of reading, according to Alabama News Center.
In addition, the new program’s curriculum will include lab practicums for students to take each semester from sophomore to senior year.
Educational neuroscience is an up-and-coming field that connects cognitive science with educational research and practice and the field’s goal is ultimately to form learning and teaching practices.
“We will now be taking a brain-based look at how we might be able to make improvements on normative undertakings related to the school, such as teaching children how to read, and how to work together and how to acquire and apply knowledge of subject matter in ways that can empower individuals and strengthen society,” said Dr. Peter Hlebowitsh, dean of UA’s College of Education. “We believe our program proposes a new pathway for improved teaching-learning engagements and for a more informed perspective on educational policy.”