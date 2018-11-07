Delaware State University Purchases 10 New Airplanes for Flight Training Program - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Delaware State University Purchases 10 New Airplanes for Flight Training Program

November 7, 2018 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Delaware State University (DSU) has announced it will buy 10 new Vulcanair V1.0 single-engine airplanes for its department of aviation’s flight training program. The university will purchase at least one more airplane a year for a decade to accommodate students in the professional pilot major.

“These aircraft will serve as the workhorses of our fleet and will allow our students to train on the latest all glass avionics’ cockpit technology, familiar to and used by airlines and in corporate aviation,” the university said in a joint news release with Ameravia Inc., Vulcanair’s U.S. distributor. “This will ultimately better prepare our students for success as they enter the aviation industry as a professional pilot.”

DSU’s Board of Trustees will invest $3.5 million into the flight training program over the course of eight years.

Currently, the pilot degree program at DSU operates a fleet of Piper single- and twin-engine airplanes, according to AOPA.

Students in the program graduate with a multi-engine rating, a flight instructor certificate, a commercial pilot certificate and a bachelor’s degree. Graduates of the program are eligible to apply for air traffic control positions or work with regional and major airlines, for airport administration or corporate aviation, AOPA reported.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Governing HBCUs for the Future As institutional performance, outcomes and effectiveness become a major focus in higher education, the conversation regarding the accountability of historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and HBCU leadership has increased. More scrutiny ...
For Many, HBCU Mergers and Closures Are Not an Option Colleges and universities will be trumpeting their horns over the next few months, celebrating the beginning of another school year filled with lots of promise and anticipation for many among administrators, teachers, behind-the-scenes staffers and s...
Aviation Scholarship Program Aims to Bring Students into Wichita As part of a new scholarship program, Wichita State University Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology (WSU Tech) is offering to pay for training and relocation fees and provide students in the field of aviation with employment opportunities upon c...
OSU Names Scholar Moore Vice Provost for Diversity, Inclusion The Ohio State University has named Dr. James L. Moore III, a prominent researcher and scholar, as its next vice provost for diversity and inclusion. Moore – the Education and Human Ecology’s Distinguished Professor of Urban Education and executiv...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

31 Tenure Track Positions Loyola Marymount University
Presidential Search Vance-Granville Community College
Assistant Professor of Graphic Design
Illinois Wesleyan University
Associate Professor/Professor
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Clinical Assistant Professor Psychology New York University Arts and Science
Assistant Professor, Director of English Education Missouri State University
Visiting Assistant Professor Spanish & Portuguese New York University Arts and Science
Chief Human Resources Officer University of Oregon
Post Doctoral Fellowships in Language and Literacy Georgia State University
Assistant Head Of School Sidwell Friends School
Instructor, Technical/Professional Writing Missouri State University
Executive Director of Washington MESA University of Wahington Office of Minority Affairs
Assistant Professor Department of Music New York University Arts and Science
Assistant Director for Student Conduct Coastal Carolina University
Language & Literacy Faculty Positions Georgia State University
Clinical Assistant Professor Psychology New York University Faculty of Arts and Science

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Native American Heritage Month
Issue Date: 11/15/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 10/25/2018

Health Sciences
Issue Date: 11/29/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 11/08/2018

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>