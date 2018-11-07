Barbara Ransby Receives Scholarship for her Work to Better Society

Activist and writer Dr. Barbara Ransby, who’s also a historian at the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC), was recently selected as the recipient of the American Studies Association’s 2018 Angela Y. Davis Prize for Public Scholarship.
Barbara Ransby
The scholarship honors intellectuals who have exceptional work that is used to “educate the lay public, influence policies, or in other ways seeks to address inequalities in imaginative, practical and applicable forms”, according to UIC Today.
Ransby is a frequent speaker at international events, distinguished professor in UIC’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and popular media contributor on the issues of African-American history, social justice and civil rights.
She was also one of Diverse‘s 2017 Top 25 women in higher education.
Ransby will be recognized on Friday, Nov. 9 at an awards ceremony during the American Studies Association’s annual meeting in Atlanta.