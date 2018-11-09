Russell Sage College Announces Plan to Make Institution Co-Ed

Initially founded as a women’s school in 1916, Russell Sage College located in Troy, New York, announced plans to offer admission to both women and men in efforts of simplifying recruitment, and could possibly start in the fall of 2020.
The Sage Colleges campus
The proposal, approved by board members in late October, includes restructuring of the multiple schools and names operating under The Sage Colleges: women’s Russell Sage College and co-ed Sage College of Albany, according to The Times Union.
The two schools are set up as separate institutions when students apply, but after enrollment students can choose to take courses at either campus.
Twenty-four percent of students enrolled at Sage College of Albany are pursuing majors at Russell Sage College, whereas 6 percent of Russell Sage College students are pursuing in majors at the Albany campus.
The decision came after Sage began to see a large competition for students.
Both Sage campuses have dormitories for students, however the change means allowing male students to live in the Troy dorms, The Times Union reported.