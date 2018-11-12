McDaniel College Announces New Military Legacy Scholarship

On Veteran’s Day, McDaniel College announced a new Military Legacy Scholarship valued at up to $100,000 for over four years for all military veterans, active-duty members and their children applying as first-year and transfer students for fall 2019.
The scholarship will offer $25,000 annually, or $20,000 a year to commuter students and is renewable each year to students who are in good academic standing and maintain continues enrollment, according to a McDaniel news release.
Dr. Roger N. Casey
“Army ROTC has been a tradition at the College since 1919 and we are proud to have one of the oldest ROTC programs in the nation,” said McDaniel College president Dr. Roger N. Casey. “As we look forward to 2019 when we will mark the momentous 100-year anniversary of our Green Terror Battalion, I am excited to announce this new scholarship to our prospective students as our way of giving back to the military community.”
The college has previously been recognized as being military friendly for providing financial assistance to the military, veterans and their families. In addition, McDaniel is a participant of the Post-9/11 GI Bill and Yellow Ribbon Program, which offers full tuition coverage for active-duty members, veterans and their families, according to the release.
To apply for the Military Legacy Scholarship, students need to complete and submit an eligibility form and provide verification of military service.