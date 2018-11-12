Dr. George Ayers, Devoted Higher Ed Professional, Passes Away at 79 - Higher Education


Dr. George Ayers, Devoted Higher Ed Professional, Passes Away at 79

Dr. George Edward Louis Ayers, president of Ayers & Associates, Inc. and devoted higher education professional, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 1 in Palm Beach Gardens, Fl. He was 79.

Dr. George Edward Louis Ayers

Founded in 1989, Ayers & Associates, Inc. is an executive search and strategic consulting firm that offers services to higher education institutions and related organizations, according to its website. The firm has been committed to expanding diversity within its services and has a history of developing important programs for advancing the missions of historically Black colleges and universities with the creation of scholarships and grants geared towards students of diverse backgrounds.

Ayers spent more than 50 years in higher education and mentoring others through teaching, college and university presidencies and higher education administration.

Ayers is survived by his wife Carolyn; children Deanne Ayers-Howard (LeRoy Howard), Danita Ayers, Darryl Ayers, and Margaret Cooper; his sister Mary Jane Ayers and brother David Ayers.

A memorial service will occur in January 2019 in the Palm Beach area. Rather than flowers, any contributions will be accepted at a later date for a scholarship fund in Ayers’ name.

