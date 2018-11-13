Student Success is Focus at APLU Convening  - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Current News,News |

Student Success is Focus at APLU Convening 

November 13, 2018 | :
by A.K. Brunini

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

NEW ORLEANS—Universities can turn challenges into opportunities through resilience. That was the central focus of the annual Association of Public and Land Grant Universities (APLU) meeting that brought senior-level college administrators together to strategize on how best to serve their students.

University leaders were encouraged to “embrace innovation and adopt new strategies” in an effort to attract and retain as many students as possible.

Student success was a major tenet of the three-day gathering. On Sunday night, Dr. Rebecca Blank, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, spoke about the economic benefits for students who earn a college degree.

Dr. Rebecca Blank

“Getting students to complete and to graduate, in some ways isn’t a huge mystery,” said Blank, adding that affordability, quality of teaching, curricular coherence and advising and mentoring continues to be critically important to retaining students.

“Affordability is a necessary but hardly sufficient condition for college completion,” said Blank. “It is important that we make college affordable and seemingly attainable for students from lower income families, but free college is by itself not a complete policy and there have been a good number of examples where free college by itself simply failed.”

Research, Blank said, has shown that “not only is college more valuable than it has ever been for the average student going into college, but even more for those marginal students.”

Blank’s keynote address was followed by a panel of experts who shared best practices about how they created “student centered” institutions.

Dr. Renu Khantor, chancellor of the University of Houston, said that in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey she explicitly told her college advisers that if a student called and requested to drop out of the university in the wake of the storm, they were to do everything in their power to discourage them from doing so.

Patrick Methvin, director of Postsecondary Success at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said that Completion by Design, a program created to help two-year institutions quickly and adequately guide students toward graduation, credit transfers and eventually, fulfilling work has been successful and should be viewed as a national model.

“Ninety percent of the colleges that took part in that, beat their completion goals a year and a half ahead of schedule,” said Methvin.

Dr. Mark Rosenberg, president at Florida International University, said that institutions have to refocus on how they think about their students.

“In fact, we’re starting to focus on learners rather than just students, because I think we don’t become leaner centered, we’re not going to be as relevant as we want to be in some workforce changes,” said Rosenberg. “In doing that we’re identifying where the bottlenecks are.”

Math, for example, has been one of those bottleneck courses that the university restructured so that “we could provide students with the greater likelihood of success, but asking the faculty to take a greater responsibility for student learning.”

Concurrent sessions were offered throughout the meeting including “Strengthening Engineering Education and the Workforce: Diverse Pathways and Strong Employability Outcomes.”

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 OSU President Drake Begins Job as Chair of APLU Board of Trustees Dr. Michael Drake, president of The Ohio State University (OSU) began his first day on Monday as chair of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) Board of Directors. Dr. Michael Drake Drake became president of OSU in June ...
McDaniel College Announces New Military Legacy Scholarship On Veteran’s Day, McDaniel College announced a new Military Legacy Scholarship valued at up to $100,000 for over four years for all military veterans, active-duty members and their children applying as first-year and transfer students for fall 2019. ...
Wayne State University Named Winner of APLU Degree Award Wayne State University (WSU) was named the winner of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU)’s 2018 Degree Completion Award which recognizes and awards schools that utilize new approaches to advance degree completion and ensuring...
ECSU Continues Enrollment Gains Through InsideTrack Coaching Support After years of stagnant or declining enrollment, Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) is in its second year of enrollment growth due to an ongoing partnership with the student enrollment and success coaching company InsideTrack. Dr. Karrie G. D...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Chief Human Resources Officer University of Oregon
Dean of the Tickle College of Engineering The University of Tennessee Knoxville
Adjunct Faculty, Management and Technology
New York University School of Professional Studies
Assistant Professor of Lighting Design
Illinois Wesleyan University
Tenure-Track Assistant Professor California State University Sacramento
Payroll Coordinator Tennessee Board of Regents
Associate Director for Development SIU Foundation
ASSISTANT PROFESSOR Department of Music New York University Arts and Science

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Native American Heritage Month
Issue Date: 11/15/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 10/25/2018

Health Sciences
Issue Date: 11/29/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 11/08/2018

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>