DOE Launches New App Making it “Easier” to Fill out FAFSA

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and Senate Education Committee chairman Lamar Alexander R-Tenn showed Sevier County High School students and local guidance counselors how to use the new myStudentAid mobile app.

Secretary Betsy DeVos meets with students at Sevier County High School (Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Education)

“Filling out the [Free Application for Federal Student Aid] FAFSA is now easier than ever before,” DeVos said. “For the first time, students and parents can access the FAFSA on their cell phone and tablets, thanks to the newly launched myStudentAid app. While this is a major first step in our efforts to transform FSA, there is still much work to be done to simplify the FAFSA® and make the student loan repayment process more streamlined and easier to navigate.”

Twenty million students complete the FAFSA form, according to a U.S. Department of Education (DOE) release.

The DOE launched myStudentAid mobile app in October in efforts of making the FAFSA completion process easier for students and parents, and in the future, be able to make payments on federal student loans using a smartphone or tablet.

As of Tuesday, more than 209,000 people have downloaded the app and around 10 percent of the FAFSA submissions have come through the mobile app.

